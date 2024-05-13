One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,099 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.