One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,635 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 293,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

