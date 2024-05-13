One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.