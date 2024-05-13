One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $757.98. 1,110,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,419. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $761.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.11. The company has a market capitalization of $720.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

