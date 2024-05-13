One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.88.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $6.38 on Monday, reaching $503.44. The stock had a trading volume of 227,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.21.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

