One Capital Management LLC Sells 10,797 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.75. 504,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,996. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $252.83 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

