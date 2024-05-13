One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after buying an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after buying an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,834.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 194,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,549,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GSLC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

