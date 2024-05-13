One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $615,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. 255,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

