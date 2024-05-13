One Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.58. 2,407,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,392. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

