One Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after buying an additional 149,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.25. 979,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.87. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

