Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,208 shares during the period. Option Care Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Option Care Health worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Option Care Health by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 406,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

