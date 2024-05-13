OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Lowered to $6.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSUR. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.18. 225,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,650. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

