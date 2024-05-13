OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 813,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 301,558 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,459 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 503,804 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.