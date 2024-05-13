Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0974

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $95.44 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.77 or 1.00131804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012919 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09173803 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,223,008.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

