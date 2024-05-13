Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £145.26 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($30.41) per share, for a total transaction of £145.26 ($182.49).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,118 ($26.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.26 ($186.26).

On Monday, March 11th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,195 ($27.58) per share, with a total value of £153.65 ($193.03).

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 3.7 %

LON OXIG traded down GBX 90 ($1.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,335 ($29.33). 38,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,153.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,145.49. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,870 ($36.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,354.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.66).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

