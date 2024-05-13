Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

