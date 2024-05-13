Pagaya Technologies’ (PGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

PGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 960,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the purchase, the president now owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $751,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.