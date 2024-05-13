Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $90.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s International traded as low as $51.86 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 832568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Papa John’s International

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.