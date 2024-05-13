Paradigm Capital Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$4.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Paradigm Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PVT traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.35. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

