Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.08. 5,373,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,792,805. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.