Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$21.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

Park Lawn Price Performance

PLC stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.97. 49,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,026. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.48 and a 12 month high of C$26.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.90.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

