Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 489,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,737. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,974,000 after buying an additional 237,398 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $19,610,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

