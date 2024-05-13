Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Perenti has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get Perenti alerts:

About Perenti

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.