Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Sells C$13,800.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$13,800.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

PRQ traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$26.75 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 46.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.0700051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading

