Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Sells 68,491 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,463.74), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,333,091,271.03).

On Monday, April 29th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,243.72).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,215.41).

Shares of LON PHAR traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 22.52 ($0.28). 371,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.64 million, a PE ratio of -255.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

