Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Sells 68,491 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,463.74), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,333,091,271.03).
Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,243.72).
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,215.41).
Pharos Energy Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of LON PHAR traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 22.52 ($0.28). 371,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.64 million, a PE ratio of -255.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHAR
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharos Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.