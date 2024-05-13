Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 491,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,763. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 86,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

