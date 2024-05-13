Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.08. 1,737,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

