PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 45,355 shares.The stock last traded at $49.82 and had previously closed at $49.83.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.