Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $214.45

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.45 and last traded at $213.66, with a volume of 1532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

