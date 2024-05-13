Piper Sandler Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $18.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. 1,859,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,124,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

