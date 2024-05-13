Pixelworks (PXLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.87%. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

