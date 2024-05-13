Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Roth Mkm

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 902,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,151. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

