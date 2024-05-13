Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.31. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 776,727 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.