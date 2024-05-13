Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.7 %

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

