Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.69% of Popular worth $337,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Popular by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 698,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.29. 98,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,741. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.