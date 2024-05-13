Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $285,136.31 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

