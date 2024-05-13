Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.70 and last traded at $163.06. Approximately 77,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 328,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.65.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $4,771,620. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,902,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

