PPL (NYSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.38

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 246226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

