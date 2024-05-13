Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.88. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 169,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 14.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $770.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

