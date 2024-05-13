Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 181,552 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $771,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. 1,211,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,822. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.