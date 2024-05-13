Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 46,763 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.25% of CBRE Group worth $639,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,678. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

