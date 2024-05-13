Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 87,106 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.35% of Welltower worth $1,173,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

WELL stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,887. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

