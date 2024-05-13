Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.89% of Domino’s Pizza worth $703,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $510.24. The stock had a trading volume of 439,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,631. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

