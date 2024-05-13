Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 294,143 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.33% of Brown & Brown worth $876,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

