Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,881,752 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 85.85% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,757,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,367. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.