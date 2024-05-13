Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $180,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $730.12. 869,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $748.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $721.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $452.23 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

