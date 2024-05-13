Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Equinix worth $1,156,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $869.76.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded up $19.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $776.89. 651,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,752. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $791.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.