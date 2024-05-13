Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of CEMEX worth $161,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 701.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,750 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $11,261,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NYSE:CX remained flat at $7.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,198. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

