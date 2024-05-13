Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $111.04 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $111,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 239,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after buying an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,541,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

