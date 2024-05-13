Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $129.83 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Target worth $129,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

TGT stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,705. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.